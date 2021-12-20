After a steamy movie date with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian glows in just a nude bra for a KKW fragrance ad.

After a steamy movie date with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian glows in a nude bra for a KKW fragrance ad.

For her latest KKW Fragrance ad, KIM Kardashian wore nothing but a revealing nude bra and gold jewelry.

Following a steamy weekend in New York with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, the 41-year-old is back to promoting her beauty products.

Kim wrapped her arms around herself in a crocheted-looking nude bra with cut-outs on the side in the new photo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was wearing a gold bracelet and a slew of gold rings in the glowing shot, which was taken from her bare torso up.

The jewelry drew attention to her hands, which were holding the focal point of the photo: one of Kim’s KKW Fragrance products.

The caption described the item the reality star was wearing as “Crystal Oud, the only bouquet that never loses its blooms.”

The mother-of-four kept her make-up neutral, opting for a nude lipstick, light blush, brown eyeshadow with long eyelashes, a slight wing for her eyeliner, and thick eyebrows to match her outfit.

Her hair was smoothed back, and she wore a pair of earrings in one ear while hiding the other.

The (dollar)35 perfume is described as “a bright, fresh floral bouquet capturing all stages of a flower, frrom the sparkling citrus, green bud to the delicate freshness of a newly-opened blossom,” according to the KKW website.

Kim’s new ad was a hit with fans, who adored her clean, uncluttered look.

Others called the entrepreneur “beautiful” and “sexy as hell,” while a third said she looked “so stunning.”

Kim’s relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete is heating up, as evidenced by the fiery photo.

The KUWTK star allegedly met his mother and sister on Staten Island and received their “approval” weeks before their most recent date last weekend.

According to In Touch, Pete “introduced” her to his mother, Amy, and younger sibling, Casey, to ensure that they approved of his new love.

Kim and Pete were seen on a sweet movie date together this past weekend at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas, shortly after their positive introduction.

The E! star was dressed casually in a black hooded jacket, while the comedian wore a more vibrant print.

Scott Disick, Kim’s brother-in-law and father of Kim’s three children, was also present.

Their movie date continued with dinner at Angelina’s restaurant, which included “champagne and a private room.”

Kim and Kanye are attracting attention wherever they go, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

