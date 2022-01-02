After a televised engagement, Michelle Young and her fiancée Nayte Olukoya reunite with her ex-boyfriend Joe Coleman.

While Joe Coleman, a Minnesota native, did not win Michelle Young’s heart over Nayte Olukoya, there appears to be no ill will between the two ex-lovers.

On New Year’s Eve, the elementary school teacher, 28, and her 27-year-old fiancé reunited with Coleman, also 28.

On Saturday, January 1, Young shared an Instagram Story selfie with her beau and the former basketball player, in which the three were all smiles.

Coleman stood beside them, flashing a peace sign, as the former Bachelorette cuddled up to the Canadian native.

Olukoya and “Minnesota @JCol3” danced together at an NYE celebration in Young and Coleman’s mutual hometown, according to a separate Instagram Story from the festivities shared on Olukoya’s page.

Coleman, for one, re-posted the video with the caption “The boy.”

Olukoya teased a New Year’s reunion after his fellow Bachelorette season 18 contestant gushed about his experience on the show.

“Wow, I’m at a loss for words.”

Thank you, (hashtag)bachelornation, for all of your love and support throughout this process.

On December 22, the real estate developer wrote on Instagram, “You ALL are amazing.”

“Being able to film in my home state and city of Minneapolis was a dream come true.”

Being a member of the cast was an honor and a privilege, and I hope I did Minnesota proud.

…And to the boys, thank you! I’m grateful for the chance to go on this wild ride with such fine gentlemen.

You made everything so much easier.

What an incredible adventure to be a part of; I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.

It’s been genuine; thank you, bach nation!”

“Ayyyye! Much luv bro! See you soon!” Olukoya said in response.

Before sending her fellow college athlete home after Fantasy Suites, the Bradley University alum maintained strong ties with both Olukoya and Coleman.

As a result, the Eastern Washington University grad and Brandon Jones were her final two choices.

During the finale, she ended up choosing the sales executive, who proposed to her.

“Michelle, ever since I got down on one knee on September 9th, 2021, and asked you to spend the rest of our lives with me,

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Michelle Young and Fiance Nayte Olukoya Reunite With Her Ex Joe Coleman After Televised Engagement