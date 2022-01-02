After a third woman accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault, he is fired from ‘The Equalizer.’

After a third woman accuses him of sexual assault, Chris Noth, star of “Sex and the City,” is fired from “The Equalizer.”

Chris Noth is a well-known actor who has portrayed Mr.

He was recently accused of sexual assault by two women. Big in Sex and the Cityand And Just Like That

A third woman is now accusing the actor of sexual misconduct.

After the allegations, Noth lost his talent agent and several business deals, including his role in The Equalizer.

On the 12th of December,

Two women claimed Chris Noth sexually assaulted them in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter on February 16.

The women are said to have contacted the publication months apart.

In Los Angeles in 2004 and New York in 2015, the alleged incidents occurred.

Despite their protests, both women described similar scenarios in which the And Just Like That… actor persuaded them to come to his apartment and then assaulted them from behind in front of a mirror.

On the 12th of December,

On July 17, a third woman made allegations against Noth.

The alleged assault took place in New York in 2010, when the woman was 18 and Noth was 55, according to the woman, who is now 30 years old.

She was employed as a hostess and lounge singer at Da Marino.

The woman explained that her job entailed welcoming customers into the restaurant and then allowing them to perform once it was full.

“I got to sing for longer the better I was as bait,” she claimed.

Noth was a regular at Da Marino, according to the woman.

“I can’t recall how many times we spoke in detail,” she explained, “but one night he told my boss I’d sing with him even though I hadn’t yet filled the restaurant.”

Noth told her, “I love Canadian women,” as he repeatedly tried to pull her onto his lap, according to the woman, who is from Toronto.

He groped her and “pressed [her]onto his erection,” she claimed.

Noth cornered her at the end of her shift, around 1:00 a.m., she said.

“At first, I felt like I was the only person in the universe who could hear me say no,” she explained.

Noth allegedly grabbed her and pushed her against a desk, according to the woman.

He felt her tampon when he put his fingers inside her.

“I was really hoping that was going to be the case…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.