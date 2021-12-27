After a tired mother sends an apologetic note saying she’s trying the ‘cry-it-out’ method to get her child to sleep, a neighbor bursts into tears.

A NEIGHBOR was in tears after a distraught mother sent an apologetic note explaining that she was trying the “cry-it-out” method to get her child to sleep.

They shared a photo of the sweet letter in which they were invited to come over for milk, sugar, eggs, or tequila if they needed it.

“Apartment 207 here,” started the letter written by the “tired and sorry” mother.

We’ve started sleep training our son, which I’m sorry to say.

“After many sleepless nights as a result of the dreaded 4-month sleep regression, we’ve decided to try the cry-it-out method.”

“Please pray for me if you’re crying, and know that I’m crying and going insane as well.”

“I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you; I hope it won’t be too long.”

The mother explained that she would try it for four days and then take a week or two off before trying again if it didn’t work.

“Please know that I am not neglecting him,” they continued, “but during this time, I will allow him to try to self-soothe for 45-60 minutes at a time.”

“I’ll be in the room every 5-10 minutes to reassure him that he’s not alone and that everything is fine.”

“If you start to hate us, just give us a friendly knock on the door, and I’ll bring you a shot of tequila to patch things up.”

“It’s a cheap tequila, but it’ll calm your nerves, and it’s been tried and true by yours truly.”

“Anyway, keep us in your prayers and turn up the volume on the television.”

“We have milk, sugar, and eggs if you need them.

And don’t forget about the tequila.”

“Weary and sorry neighbors,” they signed the letter.

People were quick to comment on the neighbor’s approach after seeing the letter on social media with a crying emoji.

“I wouldn’t care what they do with a note like that,” one said.

“We need more neighbors like them in the world,” another added.

Parents have long debated whether or not to leave a crying baby alone for a short period of time to see if it can soothe itself before comforting it.

To update a decades-old study, experts looked at 178 children and their caregivers.

They polled parents about how often their children cried and whether they used “crying it out.”

