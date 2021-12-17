After a trip to Disneyland, Kourtney Kardashian transforms into a rocker chick as she plays her fiance Travis Barker’s drums.

After a trip to Disneyland, Kourtney Kardashian transforms into a rocker chick, playing her fiance Travis Barker’s drums.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ditched her preppy persona in favor of full-on rocker chick while playing on her fiancé Travis Barker’s drum set.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 musician recently spent a magical day at Disneyland with their children.

On Thursday, Kourtney, 42, shared photos of herself rocking out on Travis’ drumset on Instagram.

In a tan trench coat, the reality star posed with the red instrument and demonstrated her drumsticks to the camera.

In another photo, the TV personality was seen holding the sticks in the air as the lighting in the room changed from purple to blue.

Following her sweet family trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Kourtney’s rocker chick persona emerged.

The mother of three shared special moments from their magical trip, including roller coaster rides and churro bites, with her fans this week.

The newly engaged couple indulged in their sweet tooth in one story post, with the Poosh founder carrying the cinnamon dessert covered in sprinkles.

Kourtney also filmed the bright lights, Christmas tree, and balloons with images of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their dog Pluto celebrating Christmas in another clip.

Later, the E! star shared a photo of a white wreath hanging from a streetlight with a drawing of a smiling Gingerbread.

Just as their open car was about to make the steep slope down the elevated railroad track, Travis had his arms raised in excitement and Kourtney had her eyes tightly closed.

The father of three filmed the moment he was lifted up into the air while sitting in his seat on a carousel ride.

While spinning around, the drummer for Blink-182 raised his legs and waved his feet.

Come Fly With Me, a song by Frank Sinatra, was playing in the background.

Kourtney and her 38-year-old ex-husband Scott have three children: Reign, seven, Penelope, nine, and Mason, twelve.

Travis has two children, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, 46.

Mason and Reign’s birthdays are both on December 14, so the couple celebrated them this week.

Kourtney posted a sweet photo tribute to her sons on social media in honor of the big day.

The throwback collection of photos included some sweet birthday boy moments.

In one photo, the TV star was seen holding a plate with the words “Happy Birthday, Mason” written on it in chocolate sauce.

A large dish of shaved ice and a jar of sauce were also on hand, ready to be poured over the birthday plate.

Fans, on the other hand, noticed that Kourtney snubbed them

