After a trip to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian takes her daughter North, 8, and niece Penelope, 9, on a shopping trip.

Following her Bahamas getaway with boyfriend Pete Davidson, KIM Kardashian took her daughter North and niece Penelope on a shopping spree.

In Malibu, California, the trio was photographed walking into and out of stores.

Kim brought the kids along for the outing, and they all wore face masks as they walked down the street.

Wearing long black leather pants that flared at the ankle and black heels, the 41-year-old flaunted her style.

She wore a red loose-fitting jersey and a long black trench coat on the bottom half of her outfit.

Her hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail and she wore it with a thick gold necklace, black sunglasses, and a black bag.

North, Kim’s eldest daughter, was dressed in baggy ripped blue jeans and a white hoodie with her name embroidered in colorful bubble letters.

For the occasion, the eight-year-old wore long dreadlocks and sneakers.

Penelope, North’s nine-year-old cousin, wore light-colored sweatpants and a green plaid jacket in a similar casual outfit.

Penelope, Kim’s older sister Kourtney’s daughter, followed her cousin and aunt around stores with a purse slung over her shoulder.

Kim’s firstborn has recently been praised for her fashion choices, with fans claiming that her appearance has surpassed that of her famous mother.

Kim wrote on Instagram over the weekend that “there’s nothing more valuable than time.”

With her fans, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a sweet mother-daughter moment.

Kim wore a puffy black vest that matched the rest of her outfit as she walked the pink carpet with her daughter.

Both of them had shades on their faces.

North wore an outfit that matched her rainbow rocks and an orange chain purse in another photo.

Kim used a jumble of emojis as a caption for her photo.

Fans on Reddit, on the other hand, remarked in the comments section that the little one had far superior fashion sense to her mother.

“North’s outfit is better than Kim’s,” one user wrote, while another sneered at the TV star’s “awful vest.”

“I’m not sure why anyone is into the puffer vest look,” a third added.

“It’s a abomination.”

“Do you think North styled herself? The rainbow socks are fun,” another person commented.

In a TikTok video from December, North gave fans a peek inside her mother’s luxury accessories closet.

Designer shoes and bags appeared to be piled high on the shelves, including a collection of Hermes Birkin and Kelly totes.

Kim is well-known for devoting a significant amount of time to…

