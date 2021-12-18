After a troll says she can’t do anything without a man, Chrishell Stause responds perfectly.

After a troll says she “can’t accomplish anything without a man,” Chrishell Stause responds perfectly.

Chrishell Stause isn’t letting anyone downplay her achievements.

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old star of Selling Sunset responded to a troll who claimed that her romantic relationships are the reason for her success.

Stause previously married Justin Hartley of This Is Us and is now dating Jason Oppenheim.

The Instagram DM, which Stause shared on her Story, began, “You two faced b**ch!!”

“You act like you’re the f**king victim when you aren’t.”

We can see right through you, and your hideous predator mask isn’t going to cut it.

“You filthy scumbag!!”

“And now you swear you’re the big s**t because you’re dating Jason! You can’t achieve anything without a man!” continued the DM.

“Jason is the only reason you’re getting listings and selling them.”

And it was because of Jason that you got your dream house.”

“I hope you own up to your s**t and stop holding grudges you miserable b**ch,” the message continued, before concluding by calling Stause “such a fake.”

“It would appear I am not the miserable one here,” Stause wrote to begin her epic response.

“You end up getting so much business as an agent on TV that you have to refer it out to others because there is only so much time in a day,” Stause wrote.

“The days of receiving more listings based on office rank are long gone.”

“However, please take a deep breath and have a wonderful day!” she concluded.

“Thank you for taking the time to watch!!!”

Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship public in July, and were soon spotted displaying some major PDA.

Stause gushed about her relationship when ET spoke with her in November, describing how it began as a friendship before blossoming into a romantic relationship.

“I’ve never been in a situation where I first became best friends with someone,” she explained.

“It’s just been incredibly liberating.”

My entire self — good, bad, and neutral.

Anything goes.

It’s the most efficient method.

We knew everything there was to know about one another.

We worked well together and have a great deal of respect for one another.

That’s a great way to start a relationship.”

Oppenheim, for one, spoke to ET about his public relationship.

