After a tumultuous court trial, Josh Duggar was found GUILTY of possessing child pornography, and he now faces a 20-year prison sentence.

After a tumultuous court trial, Josh Duggar was found GUILTY of possessing child pornography, and the reality star now faces up to 20 years in prison.

JOSH Duggar was arrested and charged with two counts of child pornography.

In April 2021, Duggar, 33, was arrested for receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was found guilty of both charges on Thursday.

On each count, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.

Judge Timothy L Brooks stated that Duggar will be sentenced in four months.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he added.

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but he must be detained regardless of flight risk because of the criminal offenses, so there will be a mandatory detention.”

That will be organized by the marshalls.”

The charges stem from a 2019 Homeland Security raid on his now-defunct Springdale, Arkansas used car dealership.

The lot was the subject of an “ongoing federal investigation” by Homeland Security Investigations in November 2019, but Josh was not charged until April 2021.

The guilty verdict follows a nearly two-week trial that featured graphic and disturbing evidence and testimony.

The testimony of Josh’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, Bobye Holt, who broke down in tears and claimed in court that he once confessed to molesting a 5-year-old girl when he was a teen, was one of the most shocking revelations.

When Bobye went to the Duggars’ house when Josh was 15, he confessed to touching the 5-year-old girl inappropriately.

“The Duggars have been friends with us for 36 years.

“Our kids were the best of friends,” she said in court.

“In November of 2002, our oldest daughter was Josh’s girlfriend.

The atmosphere was solemn.

They were 14 at the time.”

“On March 23, 2003, Mr.

We were summoned by Duggar for a crucial meeting.

“They escorted us to their room.”

Josh had collapsed to the ground.”

Josh admitted to touching several girls inappropriately when he was “12 to 15 years old,” according to Bobye.

The youngest girl, according to Bobye, was 5-years-old when she was molested during bible time.

The family friend then burst into tears as she revealed horrifying details of the molestation confession, which The Sun has chosen to leave out of this article.

After learning of the alleged sexual abuse, she testified that the plan was for her daughter and Josh to “get married,” but that the parents decided to end the courtship.

“He told us so our oldest daughter would understand why the relationship had to end,” she explained.

“Josh visited a…

