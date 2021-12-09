After a tumultuous court trial, Josh Duggar was found GUILTY of possessing child pornography, and the reality star now faces a sentence of 20 years in prison.

After a tumultuous court trial, Josh Duggar was found GUILTY of possessing child pornography, and the reality star now faces up to 20 years in prison.

JOSH Duggar has been arrested after being found guilty of two counts of child pornography.

In April 2021, Duggar was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography.

He was convicted of both charges on Thursday.

On each count, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The court will decide on the sentence at a later date.

Judge Timothy L Brooks stated that Duggar will be sentenced in four months.

“Mr Duggar has been completely compliant while awaiting trial,” he continued.

“I appreciate it, and I wanted to acknowledge it, but due to the serious crimes he has committed, he must be detained regardless of the risk of fleeing, so he will be held indefinitely.”

That will be organized by the marshalls.”

The charges stem from a Homeland Security raid on his now-defunct used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas, in 2019.

An “ongoing federal investigation” was conducted at the lot in November 2019, but no charges were filed against Josh until April 2021.

The guilty verdict came after a nearly two-week trial that featured graphic and disturbing testimony and details.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Josh Duggar trial live blog…

The testimony of Josh’s ex-girlfriend’s mother, Bobye Holt, who broke down in tears in court and claimed that he once confessed to molesting a 5-year-old girl when he was a teen, was one of the most shocking revelations.

When Bobye went to the Duggars’ house when Josh was 15, he confessed to touching the 5-year-old girl inappropriately, she told the jury.

“We’ve known the Duggars for 36 years.

“Our kids were the best of friends,” she said in court.

“In November of 2002, our oldest was Josh’s girlfriend.

The atmosphere was solemn.

They were 14 years old.”

“On March 23, 2003, Mr. Bobye, Mr. Bobye, Mr. Bobye, Mr. Bobye, Mr. Bob

Duggar invited us to his house for an important meeting.

“They escorted us to their room.”

Josh was sprawled on the floor.”

Josh admitted to touching several girls inappropriately when he was “12 to 15 years old,” according to Bobye.

The youngest girl, according to Bobye, was 5-years-old when she was molested during bible time.

The family friend then burst into tears as she revealed horrifying details of the molestation confession, which The Sun has chosen to leave out of this article.

She then testified that the plan was for her daughter and Josh to “get married,” but that after learning of the alleged sexual abuse, the parents decided to end the courtship.

“He told us so our oldest daughter would understand why the relationship had to end,” she explained.

“Josh had gone to a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.