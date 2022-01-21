After a tumultuous loss on the show, a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant receives an Audi.

After a contentious loss on the show, a ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant receives an Audi.

Charlene, a Wheel of Fortune contestant who made headlines in December when she missed out on a new Audi due to a timing rule on the long-running game show that many were unaware of, was able to get her Audi after some fans were outraged on her behalf.

Charlene made it to the final round of her episode, where the category was “What are you doing?” Despite guessing a wrong answer at first — “choosing the right card” — she eventually said the correct phrase, “choosing the right word,” but host Pat Sajak said she would not win the prize, which was an Audi Q3.

“This one is tough because you said all the right words, including the word ‘word,’ but you know it has to be more or less continuous,” Sajak explained.

“We’ll allow a brief pause, but not more than four or five seconds.”

Sorry, you did a great job obtaining it, but we are unable to award you the prize, which was the Audi.”

Many viewers were dissatisfied with the decision.

“Come on, @WheelofFortune, she literally chose the correct word.

“Give her the car,” tweeted Jeopardy! champion Alex Jacob.

“She was right! For Pete’s sake, (hashtag)WheelofFortune — make it right!” says another tweet.

DISGUSTED!” say some of us who have been watching you for decades.

Another tweet says, “That lady was robbing!”

“With seconds left on the clock, I solved the final puzzle.

Vanna [White] appeared to be perplexed by Pat’s BS rule.

“WheelofFortune” is a hashtag.

The ABC show was chastised for having hidden rules, according to some.

One tweet reads, “OK, Sajak is just making stuff up now.”

“She chose the RIGHT answer…”

[pause]… word”, says the narrator.

That was the response, and she delivered it on time.

“No way.

You may pause, but that pause was excessive…” WHAT?? Where is the maximum pause defined in the rules?”

Regardless of whether Charlene won the car or not, Audi wanted to give it to her.

