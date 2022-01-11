After a two-year romance, Love Island’s Eyal Booker was ‘dumped’ by famous TV star’s model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.

After a two-year romance, Eyal Booker of Love Island has been ‘dumped’ by famous TV star’s model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The 23-year-old American actress, who began dating Eyal, 26, after seeing him on Love Island, is said to be looking forward to a new beginning in 2022.

Despite the fact that Delilah, whose father is Hollywood actor Harry Hamlin, initiated the split, a source revealed that the two ended their relationship on good terms.

“Delilah broke up with Eyal before New Year’s Eve,” an insider revealed.

“She wanted a fresh start in 2022, and right now she wants to be single and focus on her career,” says the source.

“She went through some difficult times last year, but she’s come out stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends and family, and looking forward to the future,” they told MailOnline.

ITV2 approached Eyal three times before he finally agreed to appear on its reality show Love Island.

His musings and unrequited love for blondes, such as Megan Barton Hanson, continued to captivate viewers.

Delilah saw Eyal on ITV2 and messaged him on Instagram before the pair made their relationship official at Coachella in 2019.

She’s appeared in Teen Vogue and Women’s Wear Daily, among other publications.

The American model has walked the runways for Dolce and Gabbana, Pleasure State Lingerie, and Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American.

Eyal was scouted by a modeling agency at the age of 19 and was born in Edgware, northwest London.

After meeting Delilah, he split his time between the two cities.

She had also considered relocating to London to be closer to her boyfriend.

“We definitely talk about it,” Delilah replied to an Instagram user who asked if she would make a permanent move to London, “but I’m happy with how we do it now where I’m in [Los Angeles] half the time and London half the time.”

“However, with everything that is going on in the world right now, we are discussing it.”