After a violent fight in a Chicago parking lot, OBLOCK rapper ARoy was “shot and KILLED” on camera during a Facebook Live.

ARoy was the man who was shot in the video, according to The Sun.

A 27-year-old man was shot at the Parkway Garden low-income development in the 6400 block of South Dr., according to Chicago PD.

They then confirmed that the person who died was Avion D Givens, a member of the rap group OBlock whose stage name is ARoy.

After a fight with another man, the man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, ARoy was pronounced dead.

On December 13, there was a fatal shooting.

The homicide unit is still looking into the murder and hasn’t released any additional information, but the shooter – who fled the scene – has yet to be apprehended.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police would not confirm the victim’s identity to The Sun.

ARoy was seen fighting with another man before a gun was drawn on him in a Facebook Live video.

When ARoy was shot to the ground, bystanders screamed.

“ARoy was so humble and funny and the best friend to us,” a friend of ARoy exclusively told The Sun after his tragic death.

“He was also a remarkable father.”

“His children will be heartbroken.

According to the friend, the late rapper was the father of a young son and daughter.

ARoy was a member of the Chicago rap collective Only The Family and the hip-hop group The Mistakes.

In 2010, Lil Durk founded the group.

ARoy’s fans and friends paid their respects in the comments section of his December 4, 2021 Instagram post after his death.

“Rest in peace, a true gentleman,” said another.

