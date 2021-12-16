After a woman claims that wiping with toilet paper alone isn’t enough, a heated debate ensues – so which side are you on?

After a woman claims that wiping with toilet paper alone isn’t enough, a heated debate ensues – so which side do you fall on?

We’d have one of those posh toilets with a built-in bidet that washes your behind for you if money weren’t an issue, but until then, we’ll make do with your bogstandard loo roll.

However, one woman has sparked a heated debate on Mumsnet after claiming that wiping with toilet paper alone IS NOT ENOUGH – and we’re now questioning everything we thought we knew.

An anonymous woman asked on a parenting forum if she was being unreasonable in thinking “there’s no way you can wipe your bum clean.”

“I was raised in a mixed race family with a Middle Eastern mother, and I was always taught to wash my downstairs with water after number ones and twos,” she explained.

“We have a built-in mini shower head to just spray our bums clean, and before that we had a jug.”

The woman, eager to get to the bottom of the problem (pun intended), asked other members if they ever wet the tissue before wiping it.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I’ve always wondered, do you truly believe your bum is clean if you only wipe?” she continued.

“In my opinion, if someone spilled a few drops of urine or feces on my home flooring, I would scrub it clean and at the very least use some water.”

“How can your skin be clean if I wouldn’t wipe it clean with a dry wad of tissue?”

The post, unsurprisingly, sparked heated debate among other members.

“A wash is fine at home, but what do you do at work?” one responded. “A wash after every pee sounds like a lot of work, and I’m not sure water cleans very well.”

“It’s not feasible to do this,” another added.

Whatever method you use, I’m not sure a bum will ever be a germ-free environment, as it will quickly become recontaminated.

“If you prefer water, a wipe with a damp cloth is probably the best method.”

But since I don’t want to wash the cloths and don’t have access to a bidet, toilet paper will have to suffice.”

“It’s not about being germ free, it’s about cleanliness,” a third wrote, echoing the original poster’s sentiments.

When I’m not at home, I use a bidet or jug, and when I’m out, I use a plastic water bottle or something similar.

“I carry toilet wipes with me when I go out with my kids, or if I’m desperate, I’ll wet toilet paper and wipe with it.”

I’m always wondering…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.