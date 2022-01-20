After a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson and her husband Dan Hayhurst have called it quits.

After one year of marriage, Pamela Anderson and her husband Dan Hayhurst divorce.

Pamela Anderson and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst have reportedly decided to divorce one year after they married.

Reminisce about their fast-paced romance.

According to multiple sources, Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst’s whirlwind romance has come to an end.

The Baywatch star and her bodyguard, who married in an intimate ceremony at her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, on Christmas Eve 2020, have called it quits.

Her publicist confirmed the breakup to People.

“Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before,” a source close to the couple told E! News in early 2021.

This is truly a return to her roots and a full circle moment for her.

They’re both from Vancouver Island.”

“They’re dividing their time between Malibu and her family’s home in Vancouver,” the source added.

“It was cathartic for them both to spend time in quarantine.”

Pamela and Dan were married for the fifth time, and it was her ninth wedding.

In 1995, the model married musician Tommy Lee, with whom she had two children, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, before calling it quits in 1998.

Pamela married singer Kid Rock in 2006, but they divorced a few months later.

Pamela married producer Rick Salomon in 2007.

However, in early 2008, she filed a petition to have the marriage annulled.

After a series of splits, Pamela and Rick were granted a divorce in 2015.

Pamela married Jon Peters, the producer of A Star Is Born, in early 2020, nearly a year before marrying Dan. They divorced 12 days later.

Pamela’s inner circle, which includes her and Tommy’s sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 24, felt about her marriage to Dan, according to a source who told E! News in 2021 that her boys “couldn’t be happier and support their mom no matter what.”

“Her friends think Dan is the nicest man she’s ever been with,” the insider added.

Take a look back at Pamela’s relationship history as she embarks on a new chapter in her personal life and prepares for Hulu’s Pam andamp; Tommy series.

These Were the Good Times…

