After a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson calls it quits with her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst.

After a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson divorces her fourth husband, Dan Hayhurst.

According to multiple reports, Pamela Anderson and her husband Dan Hayhurst have called it quits.

According to Rolling Stone, the Baywatch actress has filed for divorce in her native Canada.

Anderson and Hayhurst have been living in her Vancouver Island home since their wedding on Christmas Eve 2020, when Anderson told The Daily Mail that Hayhurst, a bodybuilder, was exactly where she needed to be: “in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

According to Anderson, the couple fell in love while in lockdown due to COVID-19.

The ceremony was performed by a local pastor, she revealed.

Anderson and Hayhurst exchanged traditional vows, with a blue hydrangea, olive branch, roses, baby’s breath, eucalyptus, an orchid, and a pine bough among the actress’ bouquet.

Due to the pandemic, there were no guests at the ceremony, which Anderson said was fine because “we prefer to be ourselves.” The couple then enjoyed a two-tiered vegan cake.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon before marrying Jon Peters in February 2020, but the couple split up 12 days later.

Anderson later confirmed that the couple never filed the legal documents for their marriage certificate.

Pam and Tommy, a new Hulu series, is about Anderson’s marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The first three episodes of the series, which has been dubbed “the greatest love story ever sold,” will premiere on Wednesday, Feb.

2, with new episodes available on Hulu every week.

Anderson told The New York Times in May 2020 that she “absolutely” hoped to marry again in her life.

“Just once more.”

“Please, God, just once more,” she pleaded.

“Only!” says the character.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Pamela Anderson Calls It Quits With Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst After 1 Year of Marriage