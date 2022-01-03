After abruptly leaving stage during his New Year’s Eve stand-up set, George Lopez is recovering from the flu.

After abruptly leaving the stage during his New Year’s Eve stand-up set, George Lopez is recovering from the flu.

The 60-year-old comedian stepped off stage during his 4 p.m. show at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, and never returned.

Lopez is seen apologizing to a cheering crowd before exiting the stage, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

Lopez made it about halfway through his set before visibly sweating and asking for water, according to an eyewitness.

He apologized before stepping off the stage after someone in the audience offered him water.

According to TMZ, an ambulance arrived at the venue, but Lopez’s rep told Entertainment Weekly that he was not taken away in the ambulance and was instead treated by paramedics at the casino. Lopez is currently resting and recovering from the flu in Los Angeles.

The comedian’s New Year’s Eve show at Muckleshoot Casino Resort has been rescheduled for Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Refunds were offered to attendees at the 4 p.m. show.

The comedian’s representative has been contacted for comment by ET.

