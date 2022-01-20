After accusing a woman of participating in Capitol riots, Alec Baldwin is facing a defamation lawsuit.

After accusing a woman of participating in Capitol riots, Alec Baldwin faces a defamation lawsuit.

A family member of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has filed a defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Baldwin is being sued by the family of Rylee McCollum, one of 13 marines killed in a bombing outside of Afghanistan’s international airport on Aug.

During the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the US military attempted to assist in the evacuation of military, civilian, and Afghan nationals.

He was twenty years old at the time.

Baldwin tracked down the Marine’s sister, Roice McCollum, on Instagram and sent her a check for (dollar)5,000 to be given to her brother’s widow, Jiennah Crayton, and their baby, according to court documents.

Baldwin, on the other hand, allegedly accused Roice of taking part in the January riots at the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

6. in the year 2021

The 63-year-old actor allegedly referred to her as an “insurrectionist” and a “Jane Austen” in the complaint.

In a private Instagram direct message, he wrote “6 rioter.”

After Roice shared a photo she took in January, he allegedly sent her a DM.

“Throwback,” he wrote on March 6, 2021 at the Washington Monument.

Baldwin allegedly commented on Roice’s photo, “Are you the same woman I sent the (dollar) for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?”

“I didn’t realize you were a January 6th rioter when I sent the (dollar) for your late brother out of genuine gratitude for his service to this country.”

“I reposted your photo,” Baldwin allegedly told Roice after reposting her photos from the protest to his Instagram account.

“All the best to you.”

In the documents, Roice admitted to attending a Capitol protest on Jan.

She stated that she did not take part in the subsequent riots on June 6, 2021, and that she had been cleared by the FBI after an interview.

Roice went on to say that since Baldwin posted her photos to his Instagram page, she, her sister, Cheyenne, and Crayton have received “hostile, aggressive, hateful” messages on social media, and that Baldwin’s comments are “false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive.”

For alleged defamation, invasion of privacy, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Roice and her family are seeking at least (dollar)25 million in damages.

The lawsuit is the most recent in a series of lawsuits filed against Baldwin, who is also being sued in the.

