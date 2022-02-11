After accusing Billie Eilish of dissing Travis Scott, Kanye West has threatened to pull out of Coachella.

After accusing Billie Eilish of dissing Travis Scott, Kanye West threatens to cancel his Coachella performance.

Another day, another feud: Kanye West has hinted that he may cancel his Coachella performance, blaming Billie Eilish.

On Thursday, February 10, the rapper, 44, shared a screenshot of an article about comments Eilish, 20, made during a recent concert that many social media users mistook for a dig at Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

“COME ON BILLIE, WE LOVE YOU,” West wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. “PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES.”

“NO ONE INTENDED FOR THIS TO HAPPEN, TRAV HAD NO IDEA WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED, AND YES, TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA, BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

“Literally never said a thing about Travis,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer responded in the comments, claiming.

“I was just assisting a fan.”

Eilish had come to a halt in the middle of a show in Georgia a few days before when she noticed a fan in the pit struggling.

When the audience member had trouble breathing, the Grammy winner intervened, asking security to get an inhaler from backstage.

“It’s all right, it’s all right, we got one,” the California native said on Saturday, February 5.

“Give her some space and don’t cram [her]in.”

Relax, relax, we’ll take care of our people, hang in there.

I wait for everyone to be fine before continuing.”

Her remark drew a roar of approval, and the video quickly went viral.

Some assumed Eilish was referring to Scott, 30, whose Astroworld music festival sparked a public safety debate.

The rapper’s concert in November 2021 resulted in the deaths of ten people when fans rushed the stage during Scott’s performance.

Authorities declared it a mass casualty incident, with several people injured as a result of the mayhem.

According to the Harris County medical examiner’s office, those who died died from “compression asphyxia.”

The “Sicko Mode” artist was chastised for continuing to perform while audience members were in pain.

Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to the couple’s second child, was also criticized for ostensibly sharing.

