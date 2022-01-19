After accusing Kim Kardashian of violating her house ban, Kanye West dissed her by hanging out with her ex-boyfriend French Montana.

Kanye West shows his disdain for Khloe Kardashian by hanging out with her ex-boyfriend French Montana after accusing her of breaking the house rule.

As he hung out with his former sister-in-law’s ex, French Montana, KANYE West made a dig at Khloe Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper is currently divorcing Khloe’s older sister Kim.

Kanye West was seen leaving a studio session in Los Angeles with French, 37, and fellow musician Big Sean, following his claims that his ex-girlfriend had banned him from her home.

Kanye wore his signature all-black ensemble, which included leather trousers and huge moon boots, while French stood out in a bright blue puffa jacket and Big Sean wore a New York Yankees jersey.

Before jumping into a car driven by Big Sean, the trio exited the building together.

After her failed marriage to basketball player Lamar Odom, French began dating Khloe, 37, in 2013.

Until 2014, the on-again, off-again relationship lasted.

Kanye had recently been seen cuddling up to new girlfriend Julia Fox, so it was a change in company for the father-of-four.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm are the children of Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014.

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, has reportedly hired a new security team to keep him out of her (dollar)60 million mansion and prevent him from ruining her relationship with Pete Davidson, according to reports.

Kim has been dealing with her ex’s frequent public outbursts and complaints about her in recent weeks, after filing for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Kanye claimed he was entering the house to spend time with daughter North when security stopped him during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked.

Just days before, in his new song Eazy, the rapper took aim at Kim’s new man, Pete.

“Kanye has never had free access to the house since they split up,” a source told The Sun.

That has always been explicit and verbally agreed upon.

“He’s not going to be able to just walk in.”

She paid him money and he signed over the house to her.

“She’d hired a new security team, so no one knew who Kanye was.”

“She doesn’t want to fight him, but she’s had enough.

“While Pete is supportive, it is putting a strain on them, and she is concerned that it will destroy what they have.”

“Kim is attempting to draw a line between what she engages Pete in and what she does not.

Nobody wants him to be dragged into a divorce that isn’t about him.”