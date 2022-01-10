After actor Bob Saget’s shocking death at the age of 65, friends Tom Green, Kathy Griffin, and others pay tribute to him.

After the shocking death of actor Bob Saget at the age of 65, friends Tom Green, Kathy Griffin, and others pay tribute to him.

TRIBUTES poured in for Bob Saget just minutes after his death at the age of 65 was announced.

The actor was reportedly discovered dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday.

Many famous people took to Twitter to express their shock at the news, including comedian Tom Green, who wrote: “I am extremely saddened to just hear of my friend Bob Saget’s passing.”

“You were always funny and nice.

Bob, you improved my life and the lives of so many others.

“Rest In Peace,” she said.

“I’ll miss Bob Saget so much,” standup comic Nikki Glaser added.

He was as charming as he was amusing.

“Oh no,” said Marc Maron, a fellow comedian.

Bob Saget, may you rest in peace.

One of the nicest and funniest men I’ve ever met.

It’s a pity.”

“Seeing this tweet from BJ six days ago and I agree,” legendary comic and TV star Kathy Griffin tweeted.

“There isn’t a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget’s.

“I’m stunned and heartbroken.”

Kathy was referring to The Office alum BJ Novak’s previous tweet, which stated, “I have always and will always love Bob Saget.”

“There was no kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget,” actor Josh Gad said.

“I’m having a hard time comprehending this.”

This is something I do not want to believe.

It’s all too much.”

“Oh god,” Kat Dennings said.

Bob Saget is the sweetest man on the planet.

For one season, I was his TV daughter, and he was always so sweet and protective.

I pity his family.”

Guy Fieri, a well-known chef and television personality, added his own message, saying, “Lost a great guy and a friend.”

Bob Saget, may your soul rest in peace.”

As word of the death spread, more tributes poured in, including one from former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who said, “Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…”