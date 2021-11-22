After Adele Interview Error, “Mortified” TV Reporter Defends Himself

After an Adele interview gaffe, a “mortified” TV reporter defends himself.

Matt Doran, an Australian reporter for Channel 7’s Weekend Sunrise, is defending himself after admitting in an interview with Adele that he doesn’t listen to 30.

Matt Doran, an Australian reporter, wants fans to be gentle with him after his failed interview with Adele.

Matt, who is a co-host on Channel 7’s The Weekend Sunrise, flew to London in November.

4 for a behind-the-scenes interview with Adele for her new album, 30.

According to The Guardian, the interview was shelved after the TV show host admitted that he had not heard the album, aside from the lead single, “Easy on Me.”

Matt blamed the mishap on an email blunder, saying he’s “devastated that her fans are being denied this interview” in a statement to E! News.

“I was honestly unaware that I’d been emailed a preview of Adele’s unreleased album when I sat down to interview her,” Matt, who interviewed the singer prior to the release of 30, said.

“I later discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link after we arrived in London the day before the interview, despite the fact that I was never told a preview copy would be made available during my lengthy phone conversations with Sony reps prior to the interview.”

He went on, “It was an oversight.”

“However, this isn’t a snub on purpose.

I am mortified and sincerely apologetic for missing the most important email I have ever missed.”

Matt also responded to reports that Adele abruptly exited the interview after revealing his album.

“To say the interview was disrespectful—or that Adele walked out—is false,” he said.

“In fact, we were well ahead of schedule and had a fantastic working relationship.”

Adele was funny, engaging, generous, honest, and profound all at the same time.

For the record, I never said, ‘I haven’t listened to your album.’ Instead, I said, ‘I’ve only had the pleasure of hearing ‘Easy On Me,’ and it already sounds like you’ve produced something extraordinary.’

The eagerly awaited album, which broke Apple Music records three weeks before its November release,

“As part of a long discussion (at a guess, over half of the interview) specifically about the new album, I remark that it would be reductive to say it’s about heartbreak,” Matt continued.

