After admitting she’s ‘estranged’ from husband Kody, Sister Wives star Meri Brown sends herself flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Meri Brown of SISTER WIVES sent herself flowers for Valentine’s Day after admitting that she and her husband Kody Brown are “estranged.”

Meri, 50, spiced up her sweet Instagram video with a laugh track.

The Sister Wives star was seen in the video holding a large bouquet of flowers.

“Oh my gosh! Someone sent me flowers!” the reality star lip-synced to the audio.

“I’m curious as to who it could be.”

She mimicked the line “Me!” while reading from the white note, a huge smile on her face.

“Sometimes you just gotta bring your own sunshine!” Meri captioned the photo.

With pink heart emojis, she ended with “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

When Meri spoke about her estrangement from her former partner Kody, 53, she was in a completely different mood.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the TLC star revealed her feelings toward her husband.

“A few months ago, in a conversation with a friend, I used the word’estranged’ regarding my relationship,” Meri wrote.

It was the first time I’d spoken it out loud, and it felt…true.

“It was difficult to use, but also liberating.

I’m not blind to where my relationship is at.

I’ll always look for the bright side in people and situations, and I hope they do as well.”

“The truth is, I understand my worth,” she continued.

My worth is clear to me.

Being happy is who I am, what I want in life, what I aspire to be, and what I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job of.”

The TV personality was labeled “desperate, pathetic, and embarrassing” by viewers while being “labeled.”

“What you’ve seen is me having fun and bringing humor to a not-so-perfect situation,” she continued.

Merri was, in the end, “satisfied with myself.”

The TV personality shared a photo of herself on the windowsill, smiling at the camera.

He’s married to Janelle, 52, and Robyn, 43, in addition to Merri, with whom he’s divorced.

Christine, 48, confirmed her and Kody’s divorce in November 2021, after months of rumors.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote on social media.

Christine appeared to have recently celebrated Valentine’s Day and expressed her “gratitude” to fans.

Kody’s ex blew a kiss at the camera while leaning against a heart-shaped cushion on the wall behind her.

