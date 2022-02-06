After A(dollar)AP Rocky’s pregnancy was revealed, fans believe Rihanna dropped hints that she’s having twins.

After her pregnancy was revealed, fans believe Rihanna dropped hints that she’s expecting twins with A(dollar)AP Rocky.

Rihanna and A(dollar)AP Rocky recently announced that they are expecting their first child, and some fans believe the singer is hinting at the possibility of having multiple children.

Here are some of the reasons why fans believe Rihanna is expecting twins, as well as what they’re saying about it.

Rihanna and her boyfriend, rapper A(dollar)AP Rocky, were photographed strolling through Harlem, New York, on December 31, according to TMZ.

The “Diamonds” singer proudly displayed her bare baby bump, adorned with a large gold gross on an ornate chain, despite the fact that they were bundled up in coats and there was snow on the ground.

In the photos, the couple was seen smiling and hugging.

In a May 2021 interview with GQ, the rapper expressed his love for the singer, saying, “I think when you know, you know.”

A(dollar)AP Rocky said, “She’s the One.”

“She’s probably the same as a million others.”

He also discussed his feelings about becoming a father.

When asked if he was ready to be a parent, A(dollar)AP Rocky responded, “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.”

“I believe I would be an incredible, remarkable, and all-around amazing father.”

I’d have a very feisty child.

“A great deal.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are rumored to be expecting twins, according to fans.

2. For the first time ever, Rihanna posted a series of pregnancy photos to Instagram.

The first image shows the Barbadian singer standing in a bathroom, revealing her baby bump by pulling up the bottom of an orange and blue jersey.

The three photos below are some of the images that were published in the media on January.

Rihanna captioned the photos, “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”

Some fans believe Rihanna is implying that she and A(dollar)AP Rocky are expecting multiple children.

“Okay…first they were dressed in pink and blue so I was already thinking it, now she’s talking about gang…can this be twins?,” one fan speculated, while another remarked, “Twins?”

“Do we have two?” asked fellow singer Tamar Braxton, to which a fan replied, “@tamarbraxton I knew I wasn’t the only one who thought that way.”

It’s most likely a girl and a boy…

