After all, Bobby Flay is staying on the Food Network.

After announcing his departure, celebrity chef Bobby Flay signs a three-year deal with the network and a new series.

Flay will, after all, continue to cook on television, as Food Network announced in November.

22 that he had signed a three-year contract that will start when his current one expires at the end of the year.

This comes less than two months after Variety reported on the Daytime Emmy Award–winning chef’s departure from the network due to contract disputes.

Not only is he returning, but he’s returning in a big way, with plans to create new content for Food Network and other Discovery platforms.

The new deal includes the continuation of Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, a new series starring Flay and his daughter Sophie, which will premiere in 2022.

The celebrity chef said, “I’m thrilled to extend my relationship with Food Network and Discovery.”

“Although the renewal talks took longer than expected, the important thing is that both sides are pleased that we can now build on a rock solid foundation.”

“Stay tuned for some extremely exciting new shows as I promise to take food and cooking to places we’ve never imagined before,” Flay continued.

“We’re thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network,” said Courtney White, President of Food Network and Streaming Food Content at Discovery.

“With his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit, and trademark ability to share a deep passion for food, he captivates our audience,” White said.

“Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his (hashtag)WeCook philosophy and instilling inspiration in everyone in the kitchen.”

Keeping this creative relationship going with such a phenomenal talent is the ideal way to ring in the holidays.”

We can’t wait to see Bobby and Sophie on the Coast, but in the meantime, we’ll be watching Beat Bobby on Netflix.

