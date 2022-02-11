After allegations of ‘financial exploitation,’ Wendy Williams received a temporary restraining order against the bank.

Wendy Williams won her legal battle with Wells Fargo over cash access.

A judge granted the talk show host a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, according to legal documents obtained by ET, ordering the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and grant Williams “access to any and all accompanying statements.” The bank has also been barred from “freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed andor withheld” from Williams’ personal and business accounts.

The order comes after Williams filed a legal letter in court, which ET obtained, in which she claimed Wells Fargo denied her access to “her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision.”

Williams claims that as a result of her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations, she and her family will continue to face financial hardship.

This all stems from Wells Fargo filing a letter in court claiming it has “strong reason to believe” Williams is “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” The bank claimed it took the drastic step because Williams’ financial advisor “recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including [Williams’] own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know [Williams] well and share these concerns.”

In a second letter to the court, Wells Fargo stated that it is “open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like.”

The bank expressed its concern about Williams’ situation and expressed the hope that “the Guardianship Part will soon appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that the petitioner’s affairs are properly handled.”

For the time being, Williams has access to her bank accounts, as specified by the temporary restraining order, until the parties can settle their differences in court at a later date.

