After Alleged Royalties and Copyright Threats, Jimi Hendrix Estate Sues Heirs of Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Rhythm Section.

After Alleged Royalties and Copyright Threats, Jimi Hendrix Estate Sues Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Rhythm Section Heirs.

Even though the Jimi Hendrix Experience disbanded in 1969, the estates of guitarist Jimi Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding, and drummer Mitch Mitchell are still embroiled in a legal battle.

The rhythm section of the band claims that Sony Music Entertainment and Jimi Hendrix’s estate have failed to pay them the royalties they are owed.

Lawrence Abramson, a British attorney, sent Sony Music Entertainment a letter in 2021.

The estates of the deceased Redding and Mitchell are allegedly owed “performance royalties for some 3 billion streams of the Experience’s songs,” according to Rolling Stone.

Abramson did not specify a dollar amount that he believes Redding and Mitchell are due.

“Such streaming figures and sales is estimated to be in the millions of pounds,” he wrote.

“Ignoring this letter may result in our clients bringing legal action against you, increasing your costs liability,” he wrote.

Redding and Mitchell “died in relative poverty having never received their true entitlement from their works, performances, and founding membership of the Jimi Hendrix Experience,” according to Abramson.

On November 18, Dorothy Weber, a lawyer for Experience Hendrix, LLC (Hendrix’s estate) and Sony Music Entertainment, filed a lawsuit against Redding and Mitchell in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

They have no right to sue Weber for copyright violations, according to Weber.

In the lawsuit, Weber wrote, “Defendants’ [the Mitchell and Redding estates’]threats of suit have created a real and reasonable apprehension of liability on the part of Plaintiffs [the Hendrix Estate and Sony Music].”

“As of the date of this filing, Defendants’ threat of such suit is sufficiently immediate and real to warrant the entry of a declaratory judgment of ownership and non-infringement.”

“According to the attorney, Mitchell signed a document in September 1974 releasing the Hendrix estate from legal claims and agreeing not to sue the Hendrix estate,” according to Rolling Stone.

She claims that in April 1973, Redding signed a document making similar claims.

The musicians were paid for signing the documents, according to Weber.

Mitchell and Redding’s estate claim they are “no longer bound” by the early 1970s documents.

The Hendrix estate, on the other hand, claims that they are “indeed enforceable.”

Redding and Mitchell “never asserted an ownership interest,” according to Weber.

