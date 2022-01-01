After an 8-year marriage, Joe Gatto leaves ‘Impractical Jokers’ amid a divorce from his wife Bessy.

Joe Gatto Leaves ‘Impractical Jokers’ After 8 Years of Marriage With Wife Bessy

Joe Gatto announced his departure from Impractical Jokerson on Friday, December 31.

Gatto, 45, began the New Year’s Eve note by apologizing for his “long and more-serious-than-usual” letter to fans, which he had shared on Instagram.

“I just wanted to let you all know that Impractical Jokers is no longer a part of my life,” the Tenderloins cofounder wrote.

The New York native cited personal reasons for his departure, including his divorce from wife Bessy Gatto, whom he married in 2013.

Bessy and Joe have two children, Milana, six, and Remo, four.

“I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise with my friends and couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve achieved,” he wrote.

“However, due to some personal issues, I am forced to withdraw.”

Bessy and I have mutually agreed to part ways amicably, so I must now concentrate on being the best father and co-parent to our two amazing children.”

Bessy addressed her husband’s decision to divorce her after eight years of marriage in her own statement.

“We have decided to separate with love and respect.”

“While we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful children, and we look forward to co-parenting together,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“As we embark on this new chapter together, we ask that you please respect our privacy.”

And, of course, we will continue to help animals and rescue dogs, as this is something we both care deeply about!

The Tenderloins comedy troupe, which Joe founded in 1998 with friends James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, all of whom Joe met in high school, found success with sketch comedy and improv shows.

When TruTV picked up the hidden-camera reality show in 2011, it attracted a larger audience than ever before, and they are set to begin filming the second half of season 9 later this year, according to TVLine.

The show has already been renewed for a tenth season by the network.

“My relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life,” Joe continued in his letter.

“I’m sure they’ll keep making.”

