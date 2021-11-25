After an £800,000 home robbery, Molly-Mae Hague flaunts her £3,800 designer shopping haul.

Just weeks after her home was robbed, MOLLY-Mae Hague flaunted her £3,800 designer shopping haul.

While they partied the night away at Molly’s Beauty Works launch last month, the Love Island star, 22, and boyfriend Tommy Fury’s stunning £1.3 million Cheshire apartment was broken into.

The influencer “feared thieves targeted her after she posted about shopping sprees,” it was revealed days after they were robbed of £800,000.

The star treated herself to some new items earlier today and shared them with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

A £890 Gucci mesh corset top was one of the pieces of clothing that the reality star purchased.

She captioned a photo of the luxury item with “Wow” and a black love heart emoji on her Instagram Story.

Molly then displayed two jackets by Jacquemus, a well-known designer.

A beige fitted suit jacket cost £510, and a brown straight tailored jacket cost £750, according to the Pretty Little Thing creative director.

‘Finally got my hands on you,’ Molly confessed.

Finally, the actress splurged on a pair of Tom Ford logo-waistband straight trousers, which set her back £1,650.

Maura Higgins, her best friend, inspired her to get the designer pants, as she captioned the photo on Instagram: “Inspo @maurahiggins.”

It comes just days after she revealed that her £1,350 Givenchy boots were stolen in the robbery and that she had replaced them.

She also showed fans what other things she ordered online in the YouTube video.

Two Off White blazers for £3,000, Thierry Mugler items for £2,000, Alexander Wang jeans for £500, slashed Maison Margiela denims for £490, and a pair of Burberry check pants for £430 were among the items on display.

Molly and Tommy, both 22, moved out of their Manchester home immediately after the robbery because they were afraid for their safety.

They have now set up camp in a gated property in a secluded part of Cheshire, which is reportedly costing them £12,000 per week and is frequented by footballers such as Wayne Rooney.

Molly was recently seen out and about with her security guard after hiring 247 security to ensure that she is safe in her daily activities.

The couple is also considering getting a £25,000 security dog.

“As soon as the burglary was discovered, Molly said she’d never live in the flat again and wanted the security of living in a house,” a source said.

“However, rent is exorbitant, and they are looking to buy as soon as possible.”

Tommy also claims he wants a guard dog as a deterrent.

“The majority of the…

