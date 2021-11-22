After an Adele interview gaffe, a TV reporter is’mortified.’

Matt Doran, an Australian TV reporter, admitted that his interview with Adele earlier this month left him “mortified.”

Doran is the host of Channel Seven’s Weekend Sunrise, and he flew all the way to London in November to speak with Adele.

Doran admitted during the interview that he hadn’t heard the singer’s new album, prompting Sony Television to put the footage on hold indefinitely.

Doran’s story has sparked a lot of controversy among Australian TV viewers and Adele fans in the last week, and he has finally shared his side of the story in an E! News statement.

Doran was allegedly sent an advance copy of Adele’s new album 30 via email, but he claims he completely missed it and did not realize he was supposed to listen to it in preparation for their conversation.

His company spent approximately (dollar)1 million to send him and his film crew to London for the interview, only for him to admit that he had not prepared for it when Adele asked what he thought of the new music.

And, obviously, a huge Adele fan.

“I honestly had no idea I’d been emailed a preview of Adele’s unreleased album when I sat down to interview her,” Doran said.

“After we arrived in London the day before the interview, I later discovered it was sent to me as an ‘e card’ link.”

I was never told a preview copy would be made available during my lengthy phone conversations with Sony reps ahead of time.”

Doran apologized for the misunderstanding, but added that he is “devastated that her fans are being denied this interview.” According to reports, Sony has decided to scrap the interview altogether, and Doran believes that fans are missing out on what was still a valuable discussion.

He admitted, “It was a mistake.”

“However, this is not a deliberate snub.

I am mortified and sincerely sorry for missing the most important email I have ever missed.”

This is fantastic.

Channel Seven spends (dollar)1 million to land the year’s biggest interview, only for their reporter to fuck it up by not listening to the album before the interview.

7lQsgy1wEV (pic.twitter.com)

Of course, fans haven’t seen the interview, but some reports claim Adele “stormed off” the set when she heard that…

