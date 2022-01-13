After an alleged altercation in Los Angeles, Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m., according to the LAPD.

The Arts District on a Thursday morning

According to police, the alleged incident is being investigated, but no arrests have been made.

The 44-year-old rapper allegedly punched a man and knocked him to the ground after an autograph request, according to FOX LA.

According to the news station, the alleged incident occurred outside of a members-only club.

The incident was reported near the Soho Warehouse, according to cops.

By the time police arrived, according to FOX LA, West had already left.

TMZ claims to have obtained video of West shouting, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f**king now.”

West and Julia Fox had been on a star-studded date night earlier that evening, which included Madonna, pro boxer Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, and former NFL player Antonio Brown.

Ross shared a behind-the-scenes look at the “eclectic” group’s hangout at Hollywood hotspot Delilah’s via Instagram.

Madonna sits in the middle of the group in the first video, swaying to the music.

West and Fox are cuddled up close on the couch as the camera pans past her.

The Uncut Gems actress wraps her arms around Kanye, who has his arms around Madonna’s neck, in the final shot.

After leaving the restaurant, the actress and rapper were seen hand in hand.

