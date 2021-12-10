After an alleged attack in 2019, Jussie Smollett was found guilty of disorderly conduct in a trial.

The decision has been made.

After being accused of fabricating an alleged attack against him in January 2019, Jussie Smollett was found guilty in a criminal trial.

The Empire star, 39, was found guilty of five of six felony counts of disorderly conduct by a jury on Thursday, December 9.

A week-long trial in Chicago resulted in the decision.

He could be sentenced to three years in prison and fined up to (dollar)25,000.

Smollett pleaded not guilty to all six charges of disorderly conduct stemming from his alleged false police reports.

He categorically denied planning or fabricating the attack.

During the trial, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, whom the actor knew from the set of Empire, testified that Smollett — who is Black and gay — ordered them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him in order to gain sympathy from the media.

“No,” Smollett said on the stand when asked if he and the brothers discussed creating a “hoax.” He also claimed that he “never” gave them a check as payment for the alleged scam.

In January 2019, the Mighty Ducks star claimed that he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago.

“I’ve been completely truthful and consistent on every level while working with authorities.”

Despite my frustrations and deep concern about certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been widely disseminated, I remain confident that justice will be done,” he said in a statement the following month.

“As my family has stated, cowardly attacks against my sisters, brothers, and non-gender conforming siblings occur on a daily basis.

I am not, and never will be, an isolated incident.”

“Most importantly, there is still a responsibility to lead with love during times of trauma, grief, and pain,” he added.

I don’t know anything else.

That’s something I can’t get rid of.”

Authorities quickly turned their attention to Smollett, believing he was the mastermind behind the alleged attack.

In February 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that he was charged with filing a false police report.

He was charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct by a grand jury the following month, and pleaded not guilty.

Cook County, Illinois, made a controversial decision.

