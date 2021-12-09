After an alleged pregnancy leak, Sienna Miller settles her claim with the publisher of a British tabloid.

After an alleged pregnancy leak, Sienna Miller settles her lawsuit with the publisher of a British tabloid.

Sienna Miller claimed that The Sun and its publisher obtained her medical records and published details about her pregnancy.

Sienna Miller’s lawsuit against The Sun’s publisher has reportedly been settled, despite her desire to go to trial.

On Thursday, December 11th,

After filing a lawsuit against the British tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, the 39-year-old actress was paid a financial settlement, according to BBC News.

According to the report, she claimed in a statement read in court by her lawyer that her private medical information was obtained and that her pregnancy was then leaked by The Sun.

In a statement read outside of court in London on Thursday, Miller slammed the outlet.

She claimed the publication engaged in “disgraceful behavior” by announcing her pregnancy at the “most vulnerable time of my life.”

According to the BBC, News Group Newspapers has denied any illegal data collection at The Sun and has not admitted liability.

After information from her voicemail was used to publish articles in the now-defunct News of the World, which was also published by News Group Newspapers, Miller reportedly accepted a £100,000 settlement and an apology in 2011.

Outside of court on Thursday, Miller was forthright in her criticism of The Sun’s journalists and management, as well as its overarching publisher.

“They were on the verge of ruining my life,” she said.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand how they’ve ruined the lives of others.”

Their actions shattered me, permanently damaged my reputation, and caused me to accuse my family and friends of selling information that sent me into a state of intense paranoia and fear.”

“Their actions, words, and tittle-tattle compelled me to make decisions about my future and, ultimately, about my own body that I have to live with every single day,” Miller continued.

On Thursday, she stated publicly that she wanted to go to trial and expose the alleged “criminality that runs through the heart of this corporation.”

“Unfortunately, that legal recourse is not available to me or to anyone who does not have countless millions of pounds to spend on the pursuit of justice,” she said.

