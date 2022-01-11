After an altercation with reporters, Frank Sinatra was once stranded in Australia.

Frank Sinatra had a reputation for his temper, despite his illustrious career and wide circle of friends.

When the singer dealt with reporters, this would frequently come to the surface.

Sinatra was once barred from leaving Australia because of remarks he made about reporters.

He was practically unable to leave the country until he apologized.

Many stories about Sinatra’s dual personality have been told by those who knew him well.

The singer was incredibly generous to his friends and even strangers.

He once explained his proclivity for giving away everything he owns.

“You don’t have anything if you can’t give it away.”

“It takes over your body,” his friend Tom Dreesen told the Desert Sun.

“It’s fine if someone says, ‘I like your Mercedes Benz,’ but you refuse to give it to them.”

However, when you’re alone in the bathroom shaving, you have to admit to that guy in the mirror that you own that car because you can’t give it away.”

Before a big show, Frank Sinatra practices pic.twitter.com4oak3BWdDm

Sinatra, on the other hand, had an explosive temper, especially when he was drunk.

His scream matches with Ava Gardner, his ex-wife, are legendary.

If he didn’t like something, he was known to throw it at the walls of restaurants.

When it came to the press, Sinatra was notoriously stingy.

He told the media that he would not be doing any interviews while on tour in Australia.

Despite this, journalists descended on his hotel and interrogated him.

Sinatra went on a rant about the press at his show that night, culminating in a sexist remark about female reporters.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he said, “They keep chasing us.”

“We’ll be running all day.”

They’re parasitic creatures who take everything and give nothing in return.

The press’s hookers are the press’s broads.

I’m thinking of offering them a buck and a half.”

Sinatra refused an apology from the Australian Journalists’ Association.

Instead, he demanded an apology from the Australian press for the “15 years of s***” he had endured.

However, the situation quickly became more complicated, with various labor unions refusing to help Sinatra until he apologized.

Sinatra was effectively stranded in Australia after airport workers refused to refuel or work on his plane.

