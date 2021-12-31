After an ‘amazing’ date with alum Michael Allio, Amanda Kloots of The Talk suggests she might ‘look for love’ on The Bachelorette.

After an ‘amazing’ date with alum Michael Allio, Amanda Kloots of The Talk teases that she may ‘look for love’ on The Bachelorette.

After her “amazing” date with Bachelorette alum Michael Allio, Amanda Kloots of THE TALK hinted that she might “look for love” on the show.

Following the tragic loss of their spouses, Amanda and Michael were seen on an adorable date earlier this week.

Amanda, 39, revealed that she met Michael, 36, in person for the first time after a year of online friendship.

Because Amanda’s husband Nick Cordero died of coronavirus in 2020 and Michael’s wife died of cancer in 2017, the two reality TV stars became close.

Fans hoped that when the two stars finally met in person, they would rediscover love for each other.

“People in our lives kept telling us both that we should meet based on how much we have in common,” Amanda told Us Weekly about her date.

“As a result, we started connecting on social media.”

It’s wonderful to meet people who are in the same boat as you when you’re a widow or a single parent.

It gives you a sense of being less alone.”

When they grabbed a burger and drinks together in Ohio, she continued, it was “so nice” to connect with Michael in person, and she felt like they had “been friends for years.”

“We could’ve talked for days,” Amanda continued.

When you’ve been through trauma like we have, there’s an immediate honesty and comfort.”

Amanda, who is also a Dancing with the Stars alum, stated that she will “absolutely” keep in touch with Michael.

“We’re both from Ohio, have little boys, and [have]gone through a very difficult time in our lives,” she explained.

“We’ve got each other’s backs,” says one of them.

Amanda admitted that she is ready to date again now that Nick has been gone for over a year: “I would love to have some love back in my life.”

“I’ve learned to never say never in my life,” she teased, adding that she may “look for love” on The Bachelor franchise.

Amanda and Michael met in Ohio earlier this week for a dinner date.

As she cuddled up to him, Amanda shared a photo of the two’s burgers.

Michael smiled as Amanda’s arm was wrapped around his shoulders and he took her hand in his.

“Finally met this guy in person!” Amanda captioned her post.

Following his appearance on season 17 of The Bachelorette, he left the show in week seven to care for his four-year-old son, James.

Fans were overjoyed to see Amanda and Michael dining together, assuming the couple was bonding over their shared tragedy.

“The entire him being on The Bachelorette I..,” one fan wrote in Amanda’s comments.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.