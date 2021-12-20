After an anchor tests positive for COVID-19, a major morning show is being canceled.

After an anchor tests positive for COVID-19, a major morning show is being taken off the air.

After anchor Sean Fletcher tested positive for COVID-19, Good Morning Britain will be taking a break next week.

As the omicron variant spreads across the UK, the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Fletcher revealed that he tested positive for the drug on Sunday, forcing him to miss his own show, BBC One’s Sunday Morning Live, which he also hosts.

“It’s been an eventful morning.

A positive Lateral Flow Test that was confirmed by a positive PCR test

When I went downstairs for breakfast, a bread knife cut my finger.

Fletcher wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the positive test, “Couldn’t stop it bleeding.”

He “patched” himself up in order to appear on Sunday Morning Live virtually.

According to the Mirror, he went on to thank Adrian Chiles, who hosted from the studio in his absence.

Because Fletcher also appears on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, producers there limited the number of shows for the rest of the year in order to protect other presenters.

There will be no episodes between December and January.

December 29th and December 31st

30.

The show won’t air again until January.

4, the day following a Bank Holiday in the United Kingdom.

On Saturday morning, there will be a special Christmas Day episode that has been pre-recorded.

According to a spokesman, the decision to cancel next week’s episodes was made due to “the pandemic and to protect our teams, so we have decided to give them an extended break.”

Anchors will have to do their own make-up for the remaining pre-Christmas episodes this week before the break, according to The Sun.

Good Morning Britain continued to air last year, even during the lockdown, so the decision to cancel episodes is surprising.

This was “unheard of,” according to a TV source who spoke to The Sun.

“It just goes to show how worried everyone is within the network and on the show,” a source told the Sun.

“We even aired during the peak of the pandemic, but with staffing shortages and concerns about the Christmas season being derailed for everyone, it’s becoming near impossible.”

Hopefully, things will return to normal in the New Year – this is a major setback for the network, as well as for advertising.”

According to the BBC, the UK reported 91,743 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second-highest daily total since the outbreak began. The government’s scientific advisors have suggested new restrictions…

