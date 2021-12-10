After an awkward exit interview, Dec Donnelly takes a shot at I’m A Celebrity star Naughty Boy.

After an awkward exit interview, Dec Donnelly takes a shot at Naughty Boy from I’m A Celebrity.

DEC Donnelly has taken a dig at Naughty Boy from I’m A Celebrity.

The host poked fun at the music producer’s lengthy farewell following his exit interview last night, as well as his sleeping habits.

“We’ve got a bumper, 90-minute belter of a show for you,” Dec announced at the start of tonight’s extended interview.

“Naughty Boy was the latest celebrity to leave this year’s camp last night.”

“There was one more thing he had to do before saying goodbye to his fellow celebrities,” Ant said.

Dec joked, “He had to take a three-hour nap.”

“But another celebrity will be following in Naughty Boy’s footsteps tonight – and there’s a good chance they’ll overtake him,” he continued.

Ant yelled, “Go now, go now, Naughty Boy,” referring to Naughty’s slow exit from the studio the day before.

“See you over Christmas,” Dec swiped.

After his grilling, Naughty turned to say his goodbyes to the hosts, telling them he’d see them over the holidays.

However, Ant and Dec may not be on Naughty Boy’s Christmas card list after tonight’s mockery.

Naughty Boy had fights with Frankie Bridge and Kadeena Cox over the cooking during his time at camp.

The star also had a spat with Adam Woodyatt over chores and a brawl with David Ginola after the latter told him he needed to do a trial.

Many, on the other hand, have defended the actor, claiming that he was being bullied by others.

Naughty Boy also threatened to quit the show several times before being persuaded by others in the castle.

When Ant and Dec asked him about the fights after he left camp, he simply replied, “Was I the instigator?”

“I’ve learned that when you’re in a situation like the castle, you can’t take anything personally,” he said.

“When someone is frustrated, it’s because of the situation they’re in, and they’re frustrated because they don’t know how to get along with people and support each other and not take anything for granted.”