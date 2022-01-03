After an ’embarrassing’ drunken rant with Anderson Cooper, CNN ‘banned’ Andy Cohen from ever hosting another NYE special.

CNN has ‘banned’ Andy Cohen from ever hosting another New Year’s Eve special after his ’embarrassing’ drunken rant with Anderson Cooper.

ANDY Cohen is reportedly out of the New Year’s Eve business, after admitting to drinking too much on this year’s CNN special and making some controversial remarks.

Since 2017, the Bravo host has been ringing in the new year with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper in a hilarious fashion.

Andy, who famously and proudly downs tequila shots during the course of the show, has officially outstayed his welcome, according to RadarOnline.com, after a series of “embarrassing” antics.

Andy, 53, has reportedly taken his final shot, according to CNN sources who spoke to Radar: “Nothing has been made official yet, but internally we have been told that Andy will not be invited back next year.”

“It’s one thing for him to embarrass himself, but it’s quite another for Anderson Cooper.”

Andy’s rant on outgoing New York mayor Bill de Blasio stole the show just minutes after the ball dropped in Times Square.

“Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the worst mayorship in New York history,” Andy said, as Anderson tried in vain to stop him, advising “don’t go on a rant” and “is this how you want to start the new year?”

“The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” Andy continued.

So, sucka, it’s time to go!”

Throughout the night, the Bravo host encouraged his elderly parent to eat something edible and referred to Ryan Seacrest’s competing special’s viewers as “losers.”

Andy attempted to explain his behavior the next morning, writing on Instagram, “I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too.”

“Have a wonderful New Year, everyone.”

That message, however, appears to be too little, too late.

“We claim to be the most trusted news organization, but CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool of us all at our New Year’s Eve performance?” a CNN insider told Radar.

“Andy isn’t even a CNN employee, but for the past 48 hours, he has been our network’s face.

It’s humiliating, and CNN employees are furious about it.”

Andy joined the show in 2017, taking over for Kathy Griffin.

After a now-famous photo of her holding a fake bloody head that appeared to represent Donald Trump, the comedian was fired from the show after ten years.

Kathy, 61, sent a snarky tweet aimed at her former employer on Friday morning, saying, “It’s midnight here in oceanfront Malibu, so I’m starting my yearly allotted 24 hours of bitterness.”

“I won’t tell you why.”

I’m trying to keep it quiet.”

[…]

