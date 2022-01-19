After an ’embarrassing lockdown gain,’ Chantelle Houghton of Big Brother reveals a dramatic two-stone weight loss.

Chantelle Houghton, a former Big Brother contestant, revealed that she has lost two stone in three months.

The 38-year-old actress admitted to fans that she gained three stone in 2020 and was “embarrassed” by the weight gain.

Chantelle said she feels more confident than ever now that she’s back to a slim size 10 after getting in shape.

The TV star, who now works for the Body Shop, admitted that she dropped three dress sizes by incorporating a diet plan and personal training sessions into her daily routine.

Chantelle has lost weight by swimming and boxing in addition to eating better.

She shared a series of photos showing her figure before she began her new fitness routine, as well as photos after she had completed the full 12-week program, demonstrating the dramatic results.

Chantelle flaunted her trim figure while wearing a neon blue crop top and matching leggings.

Chantelle looked stunning in a khaki midi dress that flaunted her amazing curves in another photo.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to show you the amazing changes that my body has gone through after following @musclefooduk Goal Getters meal plan! It has been such an incredible journey and I am so proud of the result!” she wrote alongside the photos.

“I followed the plan for 12 weeks and have never felt better! I lost 2 stone, 3 dress sizes, and 5 inches off my waist!!

“The plan has worked well with my hectic schedule, and both my physical and mental health have improved.”

“If, like me, you’ve been struggling to lose weight, or if you’re not sure what to eat to lose weight, or even if you just want to take the guesswork out of meal planning and preparation!”

“In all of my clothes, I now feel so much more confident and fashionable.”

Fans rushed to congratulate Chantelle on her new look, with one writing, “Well done to you Chantelle.”

“Absolutely stunning,” said someone else.

“You look amazing,” a third added.

Chantelle’s transformation photos come four months after it was revealed that she and her fiancé had broken up.

After just a few months of dating, the reality star got engaged to property developer and alloy wheel repairer Michael Strutt in 2020.

However, things did not work out between the two, and they have since parted ways.

“It was a pleasant experience, and we remain friendly to this day.”

I moved out at the beginning of the year,”…

