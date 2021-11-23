After an emergency C-Section, Aaron Carter and his fiancée Melanie Martin have their first child, a baby boy.

After an emergency C-Section, Aaron Carter and his fiancee Melanie Martin welcome their first child, a baby boy.

Martin, 33, announced the birth of his first child, a baby boy named Prince, on Instagram, revealing that he had an emergency C-section after 13 hours of labor.

“Thank you, Lord, and the incredibly sweet and loving staff here for keeping my fiancé in such good health.”

Carter wrote on Monday, alongside a photo of himself and Prince in the hospital, “Prince is precious, I love you son.”

“I’m crying on the phone because your mommy loves you.”

“This is me severing his umbilical cord, my precious family (hashtag)TheCarters @missmelaniemartin,” he added.

“I’m so proud of you, hunny, you did it. I love you with all my heart and my beautiful god’s blessings.”

In a March Instagram video, the Florida native showed his partner’s positive pregnancy test with the caption, “Watch to see the results.”

Carter can be heard saying, “Here we go!” in the video. As for the model, 29, she shared an ultrasound photo.

While she wasn’t “feeling well” during her pregnancy, the Bulgarian native wrote two months later that Carter was taking good care of her.

She captioned a PDA photo with the actor in May with the words “I love you darling.”

In a June blog post, Martin revealed the baby’s name.

“All he wanted to do was introduce himself.”

She captioned a sonogram shot at the time with the hashtag (hashtag)prince.

The pregnant actress posed with friends in a blue dress in August to show off her baby bump.

She captioned photos from the party with, “Baby on board.”

“Oh, baby,” says the speaker.

“The couples that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart and come out even stronger,” Martin wrote in a touching tribute to Carter in September.

Even in the midst of our darkest storms, I know @aaroncarter, you’re the one I want to spend the rest of my days with.

I’m so grateful for the life we’ve created together.

In just a few months, we will be welcoming our son into the world.

I’m completely devoted to you.

I’m really looking forward to starting our family.

