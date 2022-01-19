After an emergency C-Section, Raven Gates of Bachelor Nation gives birth to her first child.

After an emergency C-Section, Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates gives birth to her first child.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their family.

Oh my goodness, Bachelor Nation’s next generation has a new member!

Raven Gates, 30, gave birth to her and her husband Adam Gottschalk’s first child via emergency C-section on January 2nd.

On his Instagram Stories, Adam said, “Little man made it.”

“After pushing for an hour and a half, I had to have an emergency C-section.

“Mom and baby are doing fantastically.”

Their baby boy, according to Adam’s post, was born at 3:33 a.m. and weighed 8 lbs. and 6 oz.

Raven, who finished second on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017, and Adam, a season 13 alum of The Bachelorette, met on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and married this past April after three postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They didn’t waste any time after that, announcing in July that Raven was expecting a “honeymoon baby” after such a long wait.

She told People, “We found out right after the wedding.” She had filmed their reaction for a YouTube video.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to be a mother.

And I’ve always fantasized about starting a family with someone I adore.

I can’t even imagine extending my love for Adam to a human!”

Raven told Us Weekly a month ago that she and her husband had decided on “two or three” children, but that “Adam has said, you know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there.”

“I think in the beginning it’ll be you, and then it’ll change to me,” he told the outlet, anticipating that he’ll be “probably the tougher parent at first.” Raven agreed, “I think in the beginning it’ll be you, and then it’ll change to me.”

By the fall, the couple had whizzed through the pregnancy milestones, announcing their pregnancy in October and celebrating with a baby shower the following month.

Raven posted more photos of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram in December, writing, “It’s poppin’ (hashtag)33weeks (hashtag)preggo (hashtag)mommytobe,” prompting her husband to remark, “So effin cuteeeeee.”