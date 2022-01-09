After an ‘evil’ ex-pal leaked her OnlyFans photos, Lottie Moss strips down to a barely-there swimsuit while on vacation in Antigua.

On her Antigua vacation on Saturday, LOTTIE Moss appeared to have put the bad times behind her as she stripped down to a barely-there swimsuit.

The model posed for the camera in the pink cut-out swimwear just days after discovering her phone number had been posted online by a former friend.

Lottie, 23, was devastated earlier this week when she discovered that an ex-friend was encouraging her followers to share her explicit OnlyFans images.

Despite breaking down in tears, the model appears to have shrugged off the drama from her ‘evil’ ex-pal who posted her phone number online.

The star showed off her raunchy side for her fans over the weekend, wearing a barely-there PrettyLittleThing cut-out swimsuit.

Lottie Moss, the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, sat at a beach bar in Antigua and took a series of selfies.

The influencer bent towards the camera and fixed a sultry stare at the lens, flaunting her curves and ample assets.

Lottie wore her blonde tresses in beachy waves and completed her look with a soft make-up palette that included pink shadow and a nude lip.

“Island gal,” she captioned the series of photos, which got fans’ hearts racing as they showered her with praise in the comments.

The actress then shared a series of Instagram stories from the beach at Galley Bay Resort and Spa, showing off her minimal make-up look.

It comes just days after Lottie sobbed as she revealed her phone number had been leaked online by someone she used to know.

In a shocking betrayal, the 23-year-old model discovered that her fans were being encouraged to post her explicit OnlyFans photos online.

“He’s telling the boys in the group chat to subscribe to your OnlyFans and leak the pictures to your mother’s Instagram,” she received a message from a concerned fan.

She had already received several phone calls from unknown callers, according to another post, while the perpetrator continued to mock her online.

Lottie was disgusted and wrote, “What an evil human being.”

Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’ half-sister, has become well-known for her racy photos since quitting her job as a model and turning to the adult site.

The model previously admitted to earning up to £70,000 per month by posting X-rated images on the subscription site OnlyFans.

He asked her about joining the popular site while speaking on Jamie Laing’s podcast, Private Parts.

“You,” she clarified.

