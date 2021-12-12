After an incident, the star of “Home Alone” is summoned by cops to a hotel.

After an incident, cops are called to the hotel where the star of “Home Alone” is staying.

Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic Home Alone appears to be a troublemaker in real life at times.

After an argument with his girlfriend got out of hand, Devin Ratray, who played Macaulay Culkin’s older brother in the first two films, had cops called to his hotel room.

According to law enforcement sources, Ratray and his girlfriend were involved in a domestic dispute at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City earlier this week.

Ratray and the woman got into a verbal spat, according to the actor’s rep.

Nothing became physical, but things between them had deteriorated to the point where they decided to separate.

The representative would not say what the disagreement was about.

Ratray and the women decided to go their separate ways for the evening after police arrived and calmed the situation down, according to police.

She had reserved a room on her own.

In the film, Ratray is best known for tormenting his brother Kevin (Culkin).

Since the first two installments, several films have been released, but none of them include McCallister.

However, Ratray recently revealed to People Magazine that three is working on a reunion project.

As of now, it’s unclear where they are in the reunion process.

“They’ve been planning a reunion online, and I just got on their messenger chat thread a couple of days ago, and I’ve been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen, Diana Rein, Terrie Snell, Angela Goethals, and Hillary Wolf,” Ratray, 44, told the publication.

He went on to say, “The family is moving on their own accord to get together.”

“So who knows what will happen in the future?” says Ratray, who plays Buzz in the new film Home Sweet Home Alone.

He also spoke to People about the film’s legacy, which has spanned more than 30 years.

“This film has become a heirloom, affecting families for multiple generations.”

Parents are showing their children, and children are showing their grandchildren things that he was a part of,” he explained.

“I haven’t known life without Home Alone since I was 13 years old.”

I’ve realized that this film is bigger than I am.

It outstrips the egos of any actor.

It has left indelible imprints in the family’s consciousness.”

The film's craze and its

