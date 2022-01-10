After an ‘n-word clip’ resurfaced, Khloe Kardashian was slammed for once dressing as a ‘pimp’ and putting Black friends on leashes.

After an ‘n-word clip’ resurfaced, Khloe Kardashian was slammed for dressing as a ‘pimp’ and putting Black friends on leashes.

After a video of her using the “n-word” resurfaced, KHLOE Kardashian was chastised for dressing up as a “pimp” and putting her Black friends on leashes.

In the mid-2000s, the 37-year-old wore the divisive costume on a red carpet.

Khloe wore a light blue blazer, matching pants, a white tank top, and a top hat for the controversial outfit.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was surrounded by four Black women, including her best friend Malika Haqq and actress Meagan Good.

White lingerie and blue collars were worn by the women, who were attached to leashes held by Khloe.

Fans slammed Khloe for her “pimp” costume on Reddit recently, with one user calling her “tone deaf.”

“This is extremely upsetting,” wrote another.

“The worst,” one fan said, while another said, “What the f**k.”

Consider whether you thought that was amusing or appropriate to make a joke about.”

“It’s so dehumanizing,” said another critic.

“What the f**k is the matter with these people???”

The backlash comes after an old “racist” Khloe clip from her time on KUWTK resurfaced.

After trolls accused her sister Kim, 41, of appropriating black culture, the reality star spoke out to defend her.

Khloe responded to the haters by saying, “Hashtag fact, my baby is black.”

“Hashtag I’m a black c**k only.”

“I’d say that.”

Then, when describing some of the name-calling she receives from fans, the TV personality appeared to use the n-word.

Others rushed to petition Hulu to “cancel” the famous family’s new show after one fan shared an old clip on Twitter.

“Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable and give the Kardashian family a platform, I will cancel your service,” one said in a comment obtained by RadarOnline.

“I will never condone racism or bullying in the way that the KardashianJenner family continues to perpetuate,” they added, before signing off with the hashtags “(hashtag)boycotthulu” and “(hashtag)cancelkardashians.”

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show??,” a second agreed, writing.

“It’s culturally insensitive and out of step with current events.”

The entire family is a collection of culture vultures….

“I’ve had enough of them!”

“Oh my god, why haven’t I heard about this?” a third expressed his displeasure.

Despite the resurfacing of Khloe’s tumultuous past, Hulu intends to air the Kardashians’ newest reality show.

The network has ensured a quick turnaround since announcing the show in September.

The new series from the family is set to premiere in the coming weeks.

