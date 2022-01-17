After an old tweet went viral, Amber Rose defended the Kardashians and slammed Kanye West: ‘Spread Love’

Leaving the past in the past is one of the most difficult things to do.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding his daughter’s birthday party, Amber Rose distanced herself from an old tweet about Kanye West and the Kardashian family.

“Man f–k that old ass tweet,” the 38-year-old Philadelphia native wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16.

“I never received an apology for his remark about ’30 Showers,’ but f–k it.”

From 2008 to 2010, the Grammy winner, 44, was the author of How to Be a Bad Bitch.

After their split five years ago, the “Runaway” rapper admitted that he “had to take 30 showers” before dating Kim Kardashian.

Rose retaliated by sending a series of tweets about her ex and his then-girlfriend, 41, one of which resurfaced and went viral over the weekend.

In February 2015, she wrote, “I’ll leave it to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.”

On Sunday, the Dancing With the Stars alum admitted that she regretted bringing the Skims founder and her sisters into the conversation, especially since West was the only one who said “30 showers.”

“Neither Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet, and neither should you,” she wrote.

“Involving the KarDASHians in the mess HE made was old and immature of me.”

Moving forward… I’m learning from my errors.

We all have children and families, and life is hard enough for a lot of people right now, so I just want to spread love and positivity.”

Sebastian, 8, is the model’s son with ex-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, 2, is the model’s son with Alexander “AE” Edwards, whom she divorced last year.

Kardashian has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. West, on the other hand, has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

In February 2021, the reality star and Yeezy designer filed for divorce.

On Saturday, January 15, West claimed in an Instagram Live that his estranged wife refused to give him the address for Chicago’s birthday party the day before.

He said at the time, “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, and there’s nothing legal that says this is the kind of game that’s being played.”

“It’s the type of thing that’s been affecting my health for a long time, and I’m just not playing anymore.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Amber Rose Defends the Kardashians and Slams Kanye West After Old Tweet Goes Viral: ‘Spread Love’