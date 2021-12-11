After an on-site injury necessitating surgery, Dolly Parton’s sister filed a lawsuit against Dollywood.

After an on-site injury necessitated surgery, Dolly Parton’s sister filed a lawsuit against Dollywood.

Dolly Parton understands that running a large company isn’t always easy, especially when her siblings are involved.

Many of Dolly Parton’s siblings worked at the Dollywood theme park in some capacity.

Parton’s sister was injured so badly on the job that she required surgery.

Parton and the park reacted to the incident in the following manner.

Parton was the eldest of 11 siblings when she was a child.

The family was forced to live in a one-bedroom Smoky Mountain home with no running water or electricity.

Almost all of the Parton children showed musical talent from an early age.

The greatest gift you will ever receive is your family.

Take some time today to be grateful for your family, whatever that looks like.

I hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.comIH7Vw8hYSM

“It’s just that I think I’ve taken it further,” she told NPR. “There’s 12 of us kids, six girls and six boys, and we all sing, write, and play.”

I don’t think I’m as good as some of the others, but I’ve been willing to make sacrifices and work a little harder than some of the others might have been willing to do just to have a family and do other things.”

Parton invited her siblings to perform in a show at Dollywood when the park first opened because of their talent.

“While there, fans hear music by Miss Parton’s brother and sister, Randy and Frieda, and the Kinfolks, made up of an aunt, three uncles, and two cousins,” according to a 1989 article in The Free Lance-Star.

Frieda was injured in her back at Dollywood the same year.

“Frieda Parton, 33, said she injured her back closing a dressing room door at Dollywood,” according to a 1989 article in the Times Daily.

Frieda required back surgery as a result of her injuries, according to the lawsuit.

According to Stephen Miller’s book Smart Blonde: Dolly Parton, the park provided Frieda with the maximum statutory benefits as well as covering all of her medical expenses.

Dollywood was fined (dollar)20,325 for violating child labor laws shortly after the lawsuit was filed.

According to People, the problem was “mostly a case of scheduling mistakes” according to a Dollywood spokesperson.

Despite Parton’s refusal…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Family is the most important gift you’ll ever receive. Take some time to be grateful for your family, no matter what that looks like, today. Happy Thanksgiving, y’all! pic.twitter.com/IH7Vw8hYSM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 22, 2018