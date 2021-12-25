After an unexpected and moving concert moment, Stevie Nicks kept a dove as a pet.

Following an unexpected and meaningful concert moment, Stevie Nicks kept a dove as a pet.

Stevie Nicks has been linked to doves since the release of her song “Edge of Seventeen.”

Nicks received a good omen from the birds, which are often thought to be symbols of peace and love.

Between her final use of cocaine and her stint in rehab, the moment came at a critical juncture in her life.

Nicks started the song “Edge of Seventeen” on her debut solo album Bella Donna with the lyrics “Just like the white winged dove sings a song, sounds like she’s singing,” which she got from a restaurant menu, according to Nicks.

“I was flying home from Phoenix, Arizona, in 1980, when I received a menu that read, ‘The white wing dove sings a song that sounds like she’s singing ooh, ooh, ooh.’

She lives here in the great Saguaro cactus, which provides her with shelter and protection…'” she told Rolling Stone.

“As you know, I was completely enthralled by that image and went on to write ‘Edge of Seventeen.'”

Nicks wrote the song in response to her uncle’s death, but the image of a dove has remained with her throughout her career.

While touring, recording, and writing, Nicks and the rest of Fleetwood Mac were heavy users of cocaine.

In the mid-1980s, the drug became life threatening for Nicks.

She was nearly always high at this point, and it was affecting her performances.

The Chicago Tribune reported after one Fleetwood Mac concert that “years of hard living have reduced her voice to a wretched rasp… she spent much of her 90-minute set spinning and whirling on and off the stage, often leaving her befuddled-looking band to pick up the pieces,” which was the last straw for those close to her.

They staged an intervention, but she didn’t agree to go to rehab until her father flew in to speak with her after Fleetwood Mac finished their tour.

Nicks’ final use of cocaine, according to Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours, was at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

During the show, the band released 25 white doves, but one remained contentedly in Nicks’ hand.

Nicks gently placed the bird in Mick Fleetwood’s hat as the crowd applauded.

According to Howe, the moment was a near-perfect symbol of hope, and Nicks kept the bird as a pet afterward.

Nicks doesn’t have one as a pet, despite having one as a pet.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.