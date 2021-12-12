After ‘And Just Like That,’ Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth team up for a Peloton commercial.

After ‘And Just Like That,’ Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth join forces for a Peloton commercial.

Big died tragically after a high-impact Peloton workout, but thanks to Ryan Reynolds, he has a new gig lined up.

“Unspoiler alert,” the Proposal star, 45, captioned a new advertisement for the exercise bike starring Noth, 67, and real-life Peloton instructor Jessica King on Instagram on Sunday, December 12.

“To new beginnings,” Noth said to King, 36, who played fitness instructor Allegra in the HBO Max reboot.

“I’m in fantastic shape.”

“Should we go for another ride? Life is too short to not.”

The couple sat on a couch in front of a warm fireplace in the video before riding their exercise bikes.

Reynolds chimed in via voiceover as they laughed together, seemingly referencing his Sex and the City character’s demise.

“And with that, the rest of the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, lowering your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” the Canadian native explained.

“Cycling strengthens heart muscles, reduces blood fat levels, and lowers resting pulse.”

He’s still alive!”

“Ryan is officially the Peloton Savior,” one user commented on the new commercial, which brought relief to heartbroken fans.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) were reunited with the rest of the SATC cast in the new HBO Max series And Just Like That, which premiered on Thursday, December 9th.

Fans were shocked to learn that Noth’s Big had died of a heart attack after a grueling workout on his Peloton bike by the end of the first episode.

When Carrie returned home, she discovered the financier unconscious and clutching his left shoulder on the bathroom floor.

She explained in a voiceover before the credits rolled, “And just like that, Big died.”

Fans took to social media in the aftermath of the shocking scenes to criticize the exercise company after its product appeared to have killed the beloved businessman.

Peloton has been outspoken about the logistics since then, even claiming that they were unaware of the devastating SATC story line prior to the show’s premiere.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like myself, will.

