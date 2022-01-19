After Andre Leon Talley’s death, Anna Wintour acknowledges the Feud in a Tribute: ‘There Were Complicated Moments.’

It’s a beautiful tribute.

Following the death of André Leon Talley on Tuesday, January 18, longtime friend and former Vogue coworker Anna Wintour issued a statement in his honor. Talley died at the age of 73.

The 72-year-old editor-in-chief admitted that the two had had a “complicated” relationship in recent years, but used the opportunity to praise Talley’s industry-changing impact.

“The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he came from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him,” Wintour wrote in a statement released on the Vogue website on Wednesday, January 19.

Talley accepted a position as the fashion news director at the venerable publication in 1982.

Wintour was named Vogue’s creative director the following year.

Talley served as the publication’s creative director from 1988 to 1995, and Wintour served as the publication’s editor-at-large from 1998 to 2013.

While Wintour used the occasion to reflect on her time working with Talley, she made it clear that his “immeasurable” loss comes first.

“He was magnificent, erudite, wickedly funny — and mercurial,” she joked, before adding that their “decades-long relationship” had some “complicated moments.”

“All I want to remember today, all I care about, is the brilliant and compassionate man who, for many, many years, was a generous and loving friend to me and my family, and who we will all miss so much.”

While Wintour and Talley were close friends for many years, they had their share of disagreements, particularly after Talley was fired from hosting the Met Gala red carpet in 2018. Talley explained on CBS This Morning in May 2020 that his friendship with Wintour had reached “an iceberg.”

Nonetheless, he saw his book as a “love letter” to the editor-in-chief.

