After Andrew Garfield lied about the ‘Spider-Man’ reboot, Emma Stone called him a ‘jerk.’

Andrew Garfield revealed that after learning he lied about appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone called him out.

Garfield, 38, revealed that Stone, 33, contacted him frequently about rumors that he would reprise his role as Spider-Man in the most recent installment.

In the Monday, January 17 episode of “Happy Sad Confused,” Garfield said, “She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

‘Shut up,’ she said.

“Just tell me,” he continued, adding that he “kept [the ruse]going,” even with Stone, who co-starred with him in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel as love interest Gwen Stacy.

“And then she noticed it.”

‘You’re a jerk,’ she said.’

Garfield and Tobey Maguire (who starred in three Spider-Man films from 2002 to 2007) made cameo appearances in No Way Home, which introduced the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the blockbuster, the two appeared alongside Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker right now.

Despite rumors that Garfield may play the Marvel superhero, he claims he hasn’t received any official word.

“I can only speak for myself.”

“[The producers] might be working on something,” Garfield said, emphasizing that he “did not get a call” about a new superhero project.

Whatever Peter Parker’s future holds, the Tick, Tick… Boom! star has nothing but fond memories of his time as the webslinger.

“It was just beautiful,” Garfield said in a September 2021 interview with Variety.

“I got to work with Emma [Stone] and Sally Field.”

Garfield and Stone became a couple both on and off screen after meeting on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011.

They were together for four years before splitting up in 2015.

Despite the breakup, Garfield has described Stone as his “biggest fan,” adding that the two continue to support one another on a personal and professional level.

Garfield said on Vanity Fair’s “Little Gold” that “we care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing.”

