After Andy Cohen revealed he didn’t want Bethenny Frankel on ‘RHONY’ at first, Bethenny Frankel finally speaks out.

Bethenny Frankel is one of The Real Housewives of New York City’s most recognizable stars.

Fans adored the entrepreneur for her forthright attitude, which helped put the show on the map.

Andy Cohen, on the other hand, didn’t seem to like Frankel’s inclusion on the Bravo reality show at first.

Following Cohen’s disclosure, Frankel is finally speaking out.

Frankel first appeared on RHONY in 2008 and was one of the original housewives.

For being a straight shooter, the Skinnygirl founder quickly became a fan favorite.

Executive producer Cohen, on the other hand, didn’t always think Frankel would be a good fit for the show due to her celebrity.

Cohen stated in Dave Quinn’s The Real Housewives tell-all book that he did not want Frankel to be a part of the original cast.

Quinn, author of Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, told Us Weekly, “Andy talks openly about having some bad decisions.”

“He wasn’t particularly taken with Bethenny.”

… She’d been on [The Apprentice: Martha Stewart], and she had this thought, ‘Will having another reality star on the show be a shark-jump moment?'”

Frankel went on to star in the franchise’s first three seasons before getting her own spinoff series about her wedding.

The reality star would later land a short-lived daytime talk show gig before returning to RHONY in season 7.

Frankel would leave the show for the second time before the end of season 12.

Despite her prior appearance on a reality show, Frankel proved to be an excellent housewife on RHONY.

Frankel reacted to Cohen’s words on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, which was released on October, after Cohen’s revelation about the star made headlines.

Twenty-first.

“The reason Bravo didn’t want me on, Andy Cohen didn’t want me on, was because I was already on a reality show,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum explained.

“As a result, I had some — essentially no — awareness.

I was no one, but to him, that meant, “You had a preexisting profile,” which meant they wanted it to be authentic.”

She continued, “The cable network wanted it to be real people in…,” she said.

